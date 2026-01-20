Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)

Abby Carey

Technology

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.52 million shares were traded. ALNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $367.2 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $355.46.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALNY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 214.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.49 and its Current Ratio is at 2.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 11.17.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on August 04, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $490.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 ’26 when Garg Pushkal sold 1,510 shares for $362.87 per share. The transaction valued at 547,929 led to the insider holds 22,511 shares of the business.

Greenstreet Yvonne sold 9,577 shares of ALNY for $3,475,157 on Jan 12 ’26. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 78,411 shares after completing the transaction at $362.86 per share. On Jan 12 ’26, another insider, Poulton Jeffrey V., who serves as the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,780 shares for $362.87 each. As a result, the insider received 1,008,766 and left with 57,465 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALNY now has a Market Capitalization of 47428198400 and an Enterprise Value of 47513214976. As of this moment, Alnylam’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1494.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 45.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 202.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.801 whereas that against EBITDA is 148.007.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALNY is 0.35, which has changed by 0.35578704 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALNY has reached a high of $495.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $205.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.87%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALNY traded 1.32M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1609610 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 131.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.77M. Insiders hold about 1.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.43% stake in the company. Shares short for ALNY as of 1767139200 were 5532159 with a Short Ratio of 4.18, compared to 1764288000 on 3960190. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5532159 and a Short% of Float of 5.510000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.34, with high estimates of $3.32 and low estimates of $1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.9 and $2.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.79. EPS for the following year is $11.24, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $18.05 and $5.55.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 19 analysts expect revenue to total $1.16B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.61B to a low estimate of $1.07B. The current estimate, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc’s year-ago sales were $593.17MFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.25B. There is a high estimate of $1.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.11B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.25BBased on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.36B and the low estimate is $4.34B.

