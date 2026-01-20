Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.52 million shares were traded. ALNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $367.2 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $355.46.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALNY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 214.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.49 and its Current Ratio is at 2.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 11.17.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on August 04, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $490.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 ’26 when Garg Pushkal sold 1,510 shares for $362.87 per share. The transaction valued at 547,929 led to the insider holds 22,511 shares of the business.

Greenstreet Yvonne sold 9,577 shares of ALNY for $3,475,157 on Jan 12 ’26. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 78,411 shares after completing the transaction at $362.86 per share. On Jan 12 ’26, another insider, Poulton Jeffrey V., who serves as the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,780 shares for $362.87 each. As a result, the insider received 1,008,766 and left with 57,465 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALNY now has a Market Capitalization of 47428198400 and an Enterprise Value of 47513214976. As of this moment, Alnylam’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1494.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 45.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 202.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.801 whereas that against EBITDA is 148.007.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALNY is 0.35, which has changed by 0.35578704 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALNY has reached a high of $495.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $205.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.87%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALNY traded 1.32M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1609610 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 131.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.77M. Insiders hold about 1.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.43% stake in the company. Shares short for ALNY as of 1767139200 were 5532159 with a Short Ratio of 4.18, compared to 1764288000 on 3960190. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5532159 and a Short% of Float of 5.510000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.34, with high estimates of $3.32 and low estimates of $1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.9 and $2.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.79. EPS for the following year is $11.24, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $18.05 and $5.55.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 19 analysts expect revenue to total $1.16B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.61B to a low estimate of $1.07B. The current estimate, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc’s year-ago sales were $593.17MFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.25B. There is a high estimate of $1.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.11B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.25BBased on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.36B and the low estimate is $4.34B.