Balance Sheet Dive: Weave Communications Inc (WEAV)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $6.72 in the prior trading day, Weave Communications Inc (NYSE: WEAV) closed at $6.65, down -1.04%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.44 million shares were traded. WEAV stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.865 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.57.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WEAV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.09 and its Current Ratio is at 1.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

On January 02, 2024, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $8 to $15.

Loop Capital Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 26, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 ’25 when Goodsell Erin sold 9,615 shares for $6.89 per share. The transaction valued at 66,247 led to the insider holds 527,055 shares of the business.

Goodsell Erin bought 9,615 shares of WEAV for $66,247 on Dec 22 ’25. On Dec 05 ’25, another insider, CROSSLINK CROSSOVER FUND VII, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 160,000 shares for $6.47 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WEAV now has a Market Capitalization of 518871296 and an Enterprise Value of 491627296. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.139 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.435.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WEAV is 1.69, which has changed by -0.5788474 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WEAV has reached a high of $17.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.11%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1312490 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 77.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.34M. Insiders hold about 13.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.07% stake in the company. Shares short for WEAV as of 1767139200 were 4243655 with a Short Ratio of 3.16, compared to 1764288000 on 3660037. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4243655 and a Short% of Float of 7.6899999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.13 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $63.19M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $63.5M to a low estimate of $62.88M. The current estimate, Weave Communications Inc’s year-ago sales were $54.17MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $64.61M. There is a high estimate of $65.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $64.07M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WEAV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $239.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $238.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $238.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $204.31MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $274.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $276.5M and the low estimate is $272.32M.