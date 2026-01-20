Balance Sheet Dive: Weave Communications Inc (WEAV)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Kevin Freeman

Business

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $6.72 in the prior trading day, Weave Communications Inc (NYSE: WEAV) closed at $6.65, down -1.04%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.44 million shares were traded. WEAV stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.865 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.57.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WEAV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.09 and its Current Ratio is at 1.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

On January 02, 2024, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $8 to $15.

Loop Capital Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 26, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 ’25 when Goodsell Erin sold 9,615 shares for $6.89 per share. The transaction valued at 66,247 led to the insider holds 527,055 shares of the business.

Goodsell Erin bought 9,615 shares of WEAV for $66,247 on Dec 22 ’25. On Dec 05 ’25, another insider, CROSSLINK CROSSOVER FUND VII, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 160,000 shares for $6.47 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WEAV now has a Market Capitalization of 518871296 and an Enterprise Value of 491627296. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.139 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.435.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WEAV is 1.69, which has changed by -0.5788474 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WEAV has reached a high of $17.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.11%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1312490 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 77.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.34M. Insiders hold about 13.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.07% stake in the company. Shares short for WEAV as of 1767139200 were 4243655 with a Short Ratio of 3.16, compared to 1764288000 on 3660037. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4243655 and a Short% of Float of 7.6899999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.13 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $63.19M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $63.5M to a low estimate of $62.88M. The current estimate, Weave Communications Inc’s year-ago sales were $54.17MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $64.61M. There is a high estimate of $65.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $64.07M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WEAV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $239.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $238.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $238.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $204.31MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $274.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $276.5M and the low estimate is $272.32M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.