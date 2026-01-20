Ratios Revealed: Decoding Verastem Inc (VSTM)’s Financial Health

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) was $6.68 for the day, up 1.21% from the previous closing price of $6.6. In other words, the price has increased by $1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.03 million shares were traded. VSTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.5.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VSTM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.55 and its Current Ratio is at 2.58.

On April 10, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 24, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 ’26 when Dan Paterson bought 5,039 shares for $7.16 per share.

Dan Paterson bought 10,321 shares of VSTM for $73,851 on Jan 12 ’26. On Jan 12 ’26, another insider, Paterson Dan, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 10,321 shares for $7.16 each. As a result, the insider received 73,898 and left with 400,104 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VSTM now has a Market Capitalization of 503136256 and an Enterprise Value of 397834720. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 37.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 29.736 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.489.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VSTM is 0.41, which has changed by 0.23933208 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VSTM has reached a high of $11.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.40%.

Shares Statistics:

VSTM traded an average of 2.34M shares per day over the past three months and 2537970 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 66.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.23M. Insiders hold about 13.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.47% stake in the company. Shares short for VSTM as of 1767139200 were 17017419 with a Short Ratio of 7.28, compared to 1764288000 on 18393487. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17017419 and a Short% of Float of 22.670001.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.54, with high estimates of -$0.49 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.45 and -$3.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.72. EPS for the following year is -$1.67, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$1.25 and -$2.05.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.12M. There is a high estimate of $24.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.7M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VSTM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $107.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $152.7M and the low estimate is $66.6M.