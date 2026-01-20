Metric Analysis: uniQure N.V (QURE)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, uniQure N.V (NASDAQ: QURE) closed at $22.84 up 3.91% from its previous closing price of $21.98. In other words, the price has increased by $3.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.56 million shares were traded. QURE stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.71.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of uniQure N.V’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.12 and its Current Ratio is at 7.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.31.

On August 14, 2025, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 ’26 when Gut Robert sold 25,613 shares for $24.62 per share. The transaction valued at 630,483 led to the insider holds 32,342 shares of the business.

Kaye Jack sold 6,390 shares of QURE for $174,319 on Jan 09 ’26. The Director now owns 20,439 shares after completing the transaction at $27.28 per share. On Jan 12 ’26, another insider, Gut Robert, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,613 shares for $26.42 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QURE now has a Market Capitalization of 1422741632 and an Enterprise Value of 1260158592. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 89.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 80.005 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.163.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QURE is 0.66, which has changed by 0.53185785 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QURE has reached a high of $71.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.96%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, QURE has traded an average of 3.13M shares per day and 2069120 over the past ten days. A total of 62.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.79M. Insiders hold about 7.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.96% stake in the company. Shares short for QURE as of 1767139200 were 11996689 with a Short Ratio of 3.83, compared to 1764288000 on 8335603. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11996689 and a Short% of Float of 19.479999.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.76, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.13 and -$3.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.34. EPS for the following year is -$2.64, with 10.0 analysts recommending between -$1.98 and -$3.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.86M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $8.88M to a low estimate of $3.03M. The current estimate, uniQure N.V’s year-ago sales were $5.02MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.91M. There is a high estimate of $12.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.06M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QURE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.06MBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $191.91M and the low estimate is $9.11M.