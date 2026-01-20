Analyzing Ratios: Q/C Technologies Inc (QCLS)’s Financial Story Unveiled

Ulysses Smith

Technology

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of Q/C Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: QCLS) closed at $4.24 in the last session, down -13.82% from day before closing price of $4.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$13.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.18 million shares were traded. QCLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0358.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at QCLS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.71 and its Current Ratio is at 1.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QCLS now has a Market Capitalization of 17667062 and an Enterprise Value of 14813523.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QCLS is 2.15, which has changed by -0.9639149 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QCLS has reached a high of $137.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -58.67%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, QCLS traded on average about 3.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 762090 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 4.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.97M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.41% stake in the company. Shares short for QCLS as of 1767139200 were 985005 with a Short Ratio of 0.25, compared to 1764288000 on 421714. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 985005 and a Short% of Float of 25.72.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.