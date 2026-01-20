Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of Q/C Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: QCLS) closed at $4.24 in the last session, down -13.82% from day before closing price of $4.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$13.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.18 million shares were traded. QCLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0358.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at QCLS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.71 and its Current Ratio is at 1.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QCLS now has a Market Capitalization of 17667062 and an Enterprise Value of 14813523.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QCLS is 2.15, which has changed by -0.9639149 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QCLS has reached a high of $137.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -58.67%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, QCLS traded on average about 3.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 762090 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 4.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.97M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.41% stake in the company. Shares short for QCLS as of 1767139200 were 985005 with a Short Ratio of 0.25, compared to 1764288000 on 421714. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 985005 and a Short% of Float of 25.72.