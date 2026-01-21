Closing Bell Recap: TryHard Holdings Ltd (THH) Ends at $0.73, Reflecting a -24.48% Downturn

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

TryHard Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: THH) closed the day trading at $0.73 down -24.48% from the previous closing price of $0.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$24.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 28.17 million shares were traded. THH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9628 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5026.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, THH now has a Market Capitalization of 36288532 and an Enterprise Value of 2030720512. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.574 whereas that against EBITDA is -102.036.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, THH has reached a high of $55.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -95.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -93.51%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, THH traded about 814.69K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, THH traded about 4000090 shares per day. A total of 450.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.53M. Insiders hold about 58.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.22% stake in the company. Shares short for THH as of 1767139200 were 83974 with a Short Ratio of 0.10, compared to 1764288000 on 13940. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 83974 and a Short% of Float of 0.29.