Closing Bell Recap: TryHard Holdings Ltd (THH) Ends at $0.73, Reflecting a -24.48% Downturn

Abby Carey

Business

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

TryHard Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: THH) closed the day trading at $0.73 down -24.48% from the previous closing price of $0.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$24.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 28.17 million shares were traded. THH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9628 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5026.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, THH now has a Market Capitalization of 36288532 and an Enterprise Value of 2030720512. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.574 whereas that against EBITDA is -102.036.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, THH has reached a high of $55.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -95.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -93.51%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, THH traded about 814.69K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, THH traded about 4000090 shares per day. A total of 450.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.53M. Insiders hold about 58.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.22% stake in the company. Shares short for THH as of 1767139200 were 83974 with a Short Ratio of 0.10, compared to 1764288000 on 13940. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 83974 and a Short% of Float of 0.29.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.