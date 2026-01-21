Market Insights: Unisys Corp (UIS)’s Notable Drop of -5.61%, Closing at $3.03

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, Unisys Corp’s stock clocked out at $3.03, down -5.61% from its previous closing price of $3.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.77 million shares were traded. UIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.02.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UIS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.49 and its Current Ratio is at 1.52.

On September 22, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $4. On September 03, 2025, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.Needham initiated its Buy rating on September 03, 2025, with a $6 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UIS now has a Market Capitalization of 216057488 and an Enterprise Value of 678557504. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.353 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.232.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UIS is 1.44, which has changed by -0.52232146 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UIS has reached a high of $7.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.89%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UIS traded 686.52K shares on average per day over the past three months and 777020 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.13M. Insiders hold about 7.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.75% stake in the company. Shares short for UIS as of 1767139200 were 2220526 with a Short Ratio of 3.23, compared to 1764288000 on 1989438. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2220526 and a Short% of Float of 3.74.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Unisys Corp (UIS) involves the perspectives of 5.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.86 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.7. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.94 and $0.59.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $569.76M. It ranges from a high estimate of $574.4M to a low estimate of $561.5M. The current estimate, Unisys Corp’s year-ago sales were $545.4MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $438.6M. There is a high estimate of $473M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $411.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.01BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.97B and the low estimate is $1.86B.