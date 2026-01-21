Post-Trade Analysis: Genmab ADR (GMAB) Slides -2.85%, Closing at $31.33

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $32.25 in the prior trading day, Genmab ADR (NASDAQ: GMAB) closed at $31.33, down -2.85%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.76 million shares were traded. GMAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.05.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GMAB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.01 and its Current Ratio is at 6.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 ’25 when GENMAB A/S bought 1,052,806 shares for $97.00 per share. The transaction valued at 102,122,182 led to the insider holds 73,884,293 shares of the business.

GENMAB A/S bought 2,978 shares of GMAB for $288,866 on Dec 26 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 72,831,487 shares after completing the transaction at $97.00 per share. On Dec 23 ’25, another insider, GENMAB A/S, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 561,042 shares for $97.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 54,421,074 and bolstered with 72,589,817 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GMAB now has a Market Capitalization of 19422541824 and an Enterprise Value of -1340098176. As of this moment, Genmab’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.348 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.91.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GMAB is 0.90, which has changed by 0.5379113 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GMAB has reached a high of $35.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.76%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2234660 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 615.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 615.99M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.31% stake in the company. Shares short for GMAB as of 1767139200 were 11130671 with a Short Ratio of 5.88, compared to 1764288000 on 11896539. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11130671 and a Short% of Float of 1.83.

Earnings Estimates

Genmab ADR (GMAB) is currently under the scrutiny of 4.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.01 and $1.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.92. EPS for the following year is $1.41, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $2.58 and $0.92.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $6.61B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.21B to a low estimate of $6.15B. The current estimate, Genmab ADR’s year-ago sales were $6.44BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $6B. There is a high estimate of $6.61B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.31B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GMAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.53BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.32B and the low estimate is $25.15B.