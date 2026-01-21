Daily Market Movement: Signing Day Sports Inc (SGN) Sees a 61.00% Increase, Closing at $0.22

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The closing price of Signing Day Sports Inc (AMEX: SGN) was $0.22 for the day, up 61.00% from the previous closing price of $0.14. In other words, the price has increased by $61.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 475.53 million shares were traded. SGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2654 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1125.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SGN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.26 and its Current Ratio is at 0.26.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SGN now has a Market Capitalization of 3001122 and an Enterprise Value of 741312. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.024 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.119.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SGN is 9.25, which has changed by -0.9302564 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SGN has reached a high of $7.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -78.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -82.58%.

Shares Statistics:

SGN traded an average of 1.46M shares per day over the past three months and 8332210 shares per day over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 1.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.21% stake in the company. Shares short for SGN as of 1767139200 were 97813 with a Short Ratio of 0.07, compared to 1764288000 on 127561. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 97813 and a Short% of Float of 2.34.