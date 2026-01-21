In the Green: Ouster Inc (OUST) Closes at $24.5, Up/Down -7.06% from Previous Day

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, Ouster Inc (NASDAQ: OUST) closed at $24.5 down -7.06% from its previous closing price of $26.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.33 million shares were traded. OUST stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.01.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ouster Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.08 and its Current Ratio is at 3.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

On June 12, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $19. On March 27, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $16.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on March 27, 2025, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 16 ’26 when MEGAN CHUNG bought 5,837 shares for $27.24 per share.

Tewksbury Ted L III sold 1,695 shares of OUST for $36,392 on Dec 19 ’25. The Director now owns 123,664 shares after completing the transaction at $21.47 per share. On Dec 19 ’25, another insider, THEODORE TEWKSBURY PH D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,695 shares for $21.47 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OUST now has a Market Capitalization of 1470127872 and an Enterprise Value of 1241508864. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.042 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.643.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OUST is 2.92, which has changed by 1.4475396 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OUST has reached a high of $41.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.23%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OUST has traded an average of 2.20M shares per day and 2009660 over the past ten days. A total of 59.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.33M. Insiders hold about 7.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.55% stake in the company. Shares short for OUST as of 1767139200 were 5893541 with a Short Ratio of 2.68, compared to 1764288000 on 5737585. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5893541 and a Short% of Float of 10.190000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 4.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Ouster Inc (OUST) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.58. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $41.12M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $42M to a low estimate of $40.7M. The current estimate, Ouster Inc’s year-ago sales were $30.09MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $42.72M. There is a high estimate of $44M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OUST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $149.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $147.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $148.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $111.1MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $200.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $217.5M and the low estimate is $192M.