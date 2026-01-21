Trading Day Review: Netgear Inc (NTGR) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $21.52

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of Netgear Inc (NASDAQ: NTGR) closed at $21.52 in the last session, down -4.06% from day before closing price of $22.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. NTGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.49.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NTGR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.15 and its Current Ratio is at 2.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Seaport Research Partners on October 01, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40. On August 22, 2025, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 ’25 when Badjate Pramod sold 4,000 shares for $24.60 per share. The transaction valued at 98,400 led to the insider holds 155,361 shares of the business.

PRAMOD BADJATE bought 7,000 shares of NTGR for $172,480 on Nov 19 ’25. On Nov 03 ’25, another insider, McLindin Graeme, who serves as the VP, Mobile of the company, sold 1,205 shares for $34.26 each. As a result, the insider received 41,283 and left with 30,808 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTGR now has a Market Capitalization of 624264128 and an Enterprise Value of 331419296. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.474 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.211.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NTGR is 1.15, which has changed by -0.20489186 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NTGR has reached a high of $36.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.53%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NTGR traded on average about 441.74K shares per day over the past 3-months and 396530 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 28.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.88M. Insiders hold about 5.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.27% stake in the company. Shares short for NTGR as of 1767139200 were 1462349 with a Short Ratio of 3.31, compared to 1764288000 on 1500210. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1462349 and a Short% of Float of 6.0900003.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Netgear Inc (NTGR) is a result of the insights provided by 3.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.29 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $177.26M. It ranges from a high estimate of $177.5M to a low estimate of $176.8M. The current estimate, Netgear Inc’s year-ago sales were $182.42MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $167.34M. There is a high estimate of $171M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $162.41M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $694.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $693.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $694.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $673.76MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $713.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $727M and the low estimate is $706.26M.