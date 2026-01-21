Market Momentum: Mingteng International Corporation Inc (MTEN) Registers a -0.32% Decrease, Closing at $0.03

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

Mingteng International Corporation Inc (NASDAQ: MTEN) closed the day trading at $0.03 down -0.32% from the previous closing price of $0.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 77.9 million shares were traded. MTEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0325 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0292.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MTEN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.36 and its Current Ratio is at 1.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTEN now has a Market Capitalization of 5826138 and an Enterprise Value of 72969. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.007 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.017.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MTEN is -1.45, which has changed by -0.99504 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MTEN has reached a high of $26.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -97.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -99.61%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MTEN traded about 29.06M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MTEN traded about 180380720 shares per day. A total of 4.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.97M. Insiders hold about 89.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.03% stake in the company. Shares short for MTEN as of 1767139200 were 323833 with a Short Ratio of 0.01, compared to 1764288000 on 12567. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 323833 and a Short% of Float of 2.07.