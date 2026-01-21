Stock Performance Spotlight: Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN) Ends the Day at $8.71, Down by -5.02

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $8.71, down -5.02% from its previous closing price of $9.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.65 million shares were traded. GDYN stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.636.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GDYN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.63 and its Current Ratio is at 7.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on September 22, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11. On August 02, 2024, TD Cowen Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $12 to $16. On May 24, 2024, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $13.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on May 24, 2024, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 ’26 when LEONARD LIVSCHITZ bought 10,000 shares for $9.00 per share.

Doradla Anil sold 2,000 shares of GDYN for $20,000 on Jan 07 ’26. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 376,475 shares after completing the transaction at $10.00 per share. On Jan 06 ’26, another insider, Livschitz Leonard, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $9.70 each. As a result, the insider received 97,000 and left with 3,134,343 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GDYN now has a Market Capitalization of 738653312 and an Enterprise Value of 413433504. As of this moment, Grid’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.018 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.12.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GDYN is 0.82, which has changed by -0.5696856 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GDYN has reached a high of $25.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.88%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GDYN traded 1.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 950820 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 84.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.07M. Insiders hold about 23.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.84% stake in the company. Shares short for GDYN as of 1767139200 were 3293622 with a Short Ratio of 3.15, compared to 1764288000 on 3866617. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3293622 and a Short% of Float of 5.8500000000000005.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN) is currently attracting attention from 6.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.4. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.52 and $0.36.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $105.92M. It ranges from a high estimate of $106.3M to a low estimate of $105.1M. The current estimate, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $100.28MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $106.58M. There is a high estimate of $108.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $105M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDYN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $412M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $410.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $411.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $350.57MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $453.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $458M and the low estimate is $450M.