Closing Figures: Trevi Therapeutics Inc (TRVI)’s Negative Finish at 10.42, Down -0.57

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $10.48 in the prior trading day, Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRVI) closed at $10.42, down -0.57%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.63 million shares were traded. TRVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.185.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TRVI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.93 and its Current Ratio is at 21.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Leerink Partners on November 13, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13. On August 21, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $18. On July 01, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on July 01, 2025, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 07 ’25 when Delfini Lisa bought 108,650 shares for $9.50 per share.

Delfini Lisa bought 40,000 shares of TRVI for $386,716 on Oct 03 ’25. On Aug 27 ’25, another insider, Delfini Lisa, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 312,855 shares for $8.09 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRVI now has a Market Capitalization of 1336158080 and an Enterprise Value of 1142054016.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TRVI is 0.95, which has changed by 1.7724867 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TRVI has reached a high of $14.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.75%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.67%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1400390 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 128.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.78M. Insiders hold about 34.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.54% stake in the company. Shares short for TRVI as of 1767139200 were 14105563 with a Short Ratio of 7.94, compared to 1764288000 on 13403743. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14105563 and a Short% of Float of 12.65.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Trevi Therapeutics Inc (TRVI) is underway, with the input of 8.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.66.