Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The closing price of Oriental Culture Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: OCG) was $1.79 for the day, down -0.56% from the previous closing price of $1.8. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.49 million shares were traded. OCG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.62.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OCG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 27.49 and its Current Ratio is at 27.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OCG now has a Market Capitalization of 172711 and an Enterprise Value of -38607052. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -121.863 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.416.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OCG is 0.58, which has changed by -0.9932936 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OCG has reached a high of $4243.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -99.47%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -99.79%.

Shares Statistics:

OCG traded an average of 555.90K shares per day over the past three months and 2853058 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 381.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.16M. Insiders hold about 32.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OCG as of 1767139200 were 25523 with a Short Ratio of 0.05, compared to 1764288000 on 164. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25523 and a Short% of Float of 35.650003000000005.