Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Snap Inc (SNAP)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) closed at $7.35 down -2.39% from its previous closing price of $7.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 44.23 million shares were traded. SNAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.28.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Snap Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.67 and its Current Ratio is at 3.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BNP Paribas Exane on January 14, 2026, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 16 ’26 when Mohan Ajit sold 20,848 shares for $7.62 per share. The transaction valued at 158,953 led to the insider holds 5,277,816 shares of the business.

Andersen Derek sold 23,715 shares of SNAP for $185,594 on Jan 14 ’26. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 2,972,051 shares after completing the transaction at $7.83 per share. On Jan 16 ’26, another insider, Mohan Ajit, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 20,848 shares for $7.62 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNAP now has a Market Capitalization of 12637285376 and an Enterprise Value of 13797506048. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.39 whereas that against EBITDA is -30.517.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SNAP is 0.83, which has changed by -0.2801147 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SNAP has reached a high of $11.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.88%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SNAP has traded an average of 43.95M shares per day and 47128520 over the past ten days. A total of 1.46B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.13B. Insiders hold about 34.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.82% stake in the company. Shares short for SNAP as of 1767139200 were 75757836 with a Short Ratio of 1.72, compared to 1764288000 on 73313814. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 75757836 and a Short% of Float of 8.290000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Snap Inc (SNAP) is currently being evaluated by 30.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 36.0 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 36 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.7B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.71B to a low estimate of $1.68B. The current estimate, Snap Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.56BFor the next quarter, 36 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.55B. There is a high estimate of $1.61B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.46B.

A total of 41 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.36BBased on 41 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.08B and the low estimate is $6.22B.