Deeper Dive: Understanding Corpay Inc (CPAY) Through its Various Ratios

Kevin Freeman

Technology

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Corpay Inc (NYSE: CPAY) closed at $305.25 in the last session, down -4.81% from day before closing price of $320.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.58 million shares were traded. CPAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $320.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $305.2.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CPAY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.13 and its Current Ratio is at 1.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 ’25 when Stull Steven T bought 8,000 shares for $314.98 per share. The transaction valued at 2,519,840 led to the insider holds 29,241 shares of the business.

Panther Thomas E bought 12,726 shares of CPAY for $4,428,648 on May 20 ’25. On Feb 10 ’25, another insider, MACCHIA RICHARD, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,427 shares for $375.23 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPAY now has a Market Capitalization of 21555040256 and an Enterprise Value of 27662182400. As of this moment, Corpay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.411 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.264.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CPAY is 0.83, which has changed by -0.14126563 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CPAY has reached a high of $400.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $252.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.08%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CPAY traded on average about 613.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 563270 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 70.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.41M. Insiders hold about 3.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.28% stake in the company. Shares short for CPAY as of 1767139200 were 1988637 with a Short Ratio of 3.24, compared to 1764288000 on 1487577. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1988637 and a Short% of Float of 3.3299996999999997.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Corpay Inc (CPAY) is the result of assessments by 13.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.42, with high estimates of $5.7 and low estimates of $5.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $21.34 and $21.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $21.26. EPS for the following year is $24.73, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $25.5 and $24.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.23B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.24B to a low estimate of $1.23B. The current estimate, Corpay Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.03BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.21B. There is a high estimate of $1.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.18B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.97BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.35B and the low estimate is $5.14B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.