Deeper Dive: Understanding Corpay Inc (CPAY) Through its Various Ratios

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Corpay Inc (NYSE: CPAY) closed at $305.25 in the last session, down -4.81% from day before closing price of $320.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.58 million shares were traded. CPAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $320.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $305.2.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CPAY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.13 and its Current Ratio is at 1.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 ’25 when Stull Steven T bought 8,000 shares for $314.98 per share. The transaction valued at 2,519,840 led to the insider holds 29,241 shares of the business.

Panther Thomas E bought 12,726 shares of CPAY for $4,428,648 on May 20 ’25. On Feb 10 ’25, another insider, MACCHIA RICHARD, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,427 shares for $375.23 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPAY now has a Market Capitalization of 21555040256 and an Enterprise Value of 27662182400. As of this moment, Corpay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.411 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.264.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CPAY is 0.83, which has changed by -0.14126563 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CPAY has reached a high of $400.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $252.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.08%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CPAY traded on average about 613.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 563270 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 70.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.41M. Insiders hold about 3.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.28% stake in the company. Shares short for CPAY as of 1767139200 were 1988637 with a Short Ratio of 3.24, compared to 1764288000 on 1487577. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1988637 and a Short% of Float of 3.3299996999999997.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Corpay Inc (CPAY) is the result of assessments by 13.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.42, with high estimates of $5.7 and low estimates of $5.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $21.34 and $21.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $21.26. EPS for the following year is $24.73, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $25.5 and $24.19.

Revenue Estimates

The current quarter's revenue is expected to be $1.23B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.24B to a low estimate of $1.23B. The current estimate, Corpay Inc's year-ago sales were $1.03B. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.21B. There is a high estimate of $1.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.18B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.97BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.35B and the low estimate is $5.14B.