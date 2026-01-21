Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ: SYBX) closed the day trading at $0.56 down -50.00% from the previous closing price of $1.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$50.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.52 million shares were traded. SYBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7768 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.56.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SYBX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.65 and its Current Ratio is at 2.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 29 ’25 when Dooley Mary Beth sold 157 shares for $1.81 per share. The transaction valued at 284 led to the insider holds 12,744 shares of the business.

Dooley Mary Beth sold 144 shares of SYBX for $173 on Apr 02 ’25. The insiders below now owns 12,901 shares after completing the transaction at $1.20 per share. On Feb 03 ’25, another insider, Dooley Mary Beth, who serves as The insiders below of the company, sold 2,107 shares for $1.33 each. As a result, the insider received 2,802 and left with 13,045 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SYBX now has a Market Capitalization of 6551394 and an Enterprise Value of -9039605.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SYBX is 0.55, which has changed by -0.21678323 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SYBX has reached a high of $1.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -56.75%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -59.09%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SYBX traded about 46.99K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SYBX traded about 13230 shares per day. A total of 11.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.10M. Insiders hold about 39.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.16% stake in the company. Shares short for SYBX as of 1767139200 were 10406 with a Short Ratio of 0.22, compared to 1764288000 on 15427. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10406 and a Short% of Float of 0.2.