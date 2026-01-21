Cango Inc (CANG)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.69 million shares were traded. CANG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.435 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.34.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CANG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on July 23, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8. On September 04, 2018, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.90.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on September 04, 2018, with a $11.90 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 ’25 when Lin Jiayuan bought 800,000 shares for $4.73 per share.

Zhang Yongyi bought 250,000 shares of CANG for $1,090,000 on May 19 ’25. On Mar 11 ’25, another insider, Song Zhipeng, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $3.44 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CANG now has a Market Capitalization of 488354016 and an Enterprise Value of 862417792. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.387 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.142.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CANG is 0.30, which has changed by -0.4063158 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CANG has reached a high of $2.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.47%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -31.46%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CANG traded 939.77K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1058640 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 344.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.32M. Insiders hold about 1.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.61% stake in the company. Shares short for CANG as of 1767139200 were 2340984 with a Short Ratio of 4.20, compared to 1764288000 on 2438919.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Cango Inc (CANG) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 2 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.77 and -$0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.77. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.34 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.22B. There is a high estimate of $1.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.22B.

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.01B and the low estimate is $4.94B.