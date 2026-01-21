Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Li Auto Inc ADR (LI)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $16.19 in the prior trading day, Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LI) closed at $15.73, down -2.84%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.51 million shares were traded. LI stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.135 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.71.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.67 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

On December 01, 2025, China Renaissance Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $18.50. On November 11, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $19.Piper Sandler initiated its Neutral rating on November 11, 2025, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 ’25 when Li Tie bought 400,000 shares for $8.61 per share.

Ma Donghui bought 200,000 shares of LI for $1,721,000 on Dec 15 ’25. On Jun 30 ’25, another insider, Zou Liangjun, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $14.01 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LI now has a Market Capitalization of 15938961408 and an Enterprise Value of -48523235328. As of this moment, Li’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.38 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.327.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LI is 0.57, which has changed by -0.2842617 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LI has reached a high of $33.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -33.22%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4776950 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 831.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 826.79M. Insiders hold about 0.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.18% stake in the company. Shares short for LI as of 1767139200 were 20739374 with a Short Ratio of 4.77, compared to 1764288000 on 21699675. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20739374 and a Short% of Float of 5.140000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 4.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.43 and $1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.07. EPS for the following year is $6.0, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $11.51 and $0.47.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $29.17B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $30.99B to a low estimate of $27.87B. The current estimate, Li Auto Inc ADR’s year-ago sales were $44.27BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.29B. There is a high estimate of $28.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.06B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $118.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $110.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $112.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $144.46BBased on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $161.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $250.82B and the low estimate is $117.34B.