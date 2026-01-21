Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Li Auto Inc ADR (LI)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Ulysses Smith

Earnings

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $16.19 in the prior trading day, Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LI) closed at $15.73, down -2.84%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.51 million shares were traded. LI stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.135 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.71.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.67 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

On December 01, 2025, China Renaissance Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $18.50. On November 11, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $19.Piper Sandler initiated its Neutral rating on November 11, 2025, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 ’25 when Li Tie bought 400,000 shares for $8.61 per share.

Ma Donghui bought 200,000 shares of LI for $1,721,000 on Dec 15 ’25. On Jun 30 ’25, another insider, Zou Liangjun, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $14.01 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LI now has a Market Capitalization of 15938961408 and an Enterprise Value of -48523235328. As of this moment, Li’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.38 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.327.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LI is 0.57, which has changed by -0.2842617 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LI has reached a high of $33.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -33.22%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4776950 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 831.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 826.79M. Insiders hold about 0.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.18% stake in the company. Shares short for LI as of 1767139200 were 20739374 with a Short Ratio of 4.77, compared to 1764288000 on 21699675. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20739374 and a Short% of Float of 5.140000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 4.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.43 and $1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.07. EPS for the following year is $6.0, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $11.51 and $0.47.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $29.17B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $30.99B to a low estimate of $27.87B. The current estimate, Li Auto Inc ADR’s year-ago sales were $44.27BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.29B. There is a high estimate of $28.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.06B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $118.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $110.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $112.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $144.46BBased on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $161.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $250.82B and the low estimate is $117.34B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.