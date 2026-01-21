Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Acco Group Holdings Ltd (ACCL)

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of Acco Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ACCL) was $1.74 for the day, down -30.40% from the previous closing price of $2.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$30.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.04 million shares were traded. ACCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.53.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ACCL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 78.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 127.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.82 and its Current Ratio is at 1.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACCL now has a Market Capitalization of 24272826 and an Enterprise Value of 21937710. As of this moment, Acco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 185.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 38.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 86.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.487 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.122.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACCL has reached a high of $5.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -51.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -50.20%.

Shares Statistics:

ACCL traded an average of 541.96K shares per day over the past three months and 2605700 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.94M. Shares short for ACCL as of 1767139200 were 550 with a Short Ratio of 0.00, compared to 1764288000 on 4310. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 550 and a Short% of Float of 0.02.