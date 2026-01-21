Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Acco Group Holdings Ltd (ACCL)

Abby Carey

Technology

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of Acco Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ACCL) was $1.74 for the day, down -30.40% from the previous closing price of $2.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$30.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.04 million shares were traded. ACCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.53.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ACCL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 78.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 127.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.82 and its Current Ratio is at 1.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACCL now has a Market Capitalization of 24272826 and an Enterprise Value of 21937710. As of this moment, Acco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 185.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 38.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 86.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.487 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.122.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACCL has reached a high of $5.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -51.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -50.20%.

Shares Statistics:

ACCL traded an average of 541.96K shares per day over the past three months and 2605700 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.94M. Shares short for ACCL as of 1767139200 were 550 with a Short Ratio of 0.00, compared to 1764288000 on 4310. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 550 and a Short% of Float of 0.02.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.