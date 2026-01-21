Balance Sheet Insights: Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, Health Catalyst Inc (NASDAQ: HCAT) closed at $2.21 down -4.33% from its previous closing price of $2.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.67 million shares were traded. HCAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.19.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Health Catalyst Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.86 and its Current Ratio is at 1.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 ’25 when Landry Benjamin sold 27,425 shares for $2.64 per share. The transaction valued at 72,328 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

Larson-Green Julie sold 47,997 shares of HCAT for $128,349 on Dec 04 ’25. The Director now owns 73,573 shares after completing the transaction at $2.67 per share. On Dec 05 ’25, another insider, BENJAMIN LANDRY, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 27,425 shares for $2.69 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HCAT now has a Market Capitalization of 156315248 and an Enterprise Value of 236894256. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.75 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.062.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HCAT is 1.74, which has changed by -0.58823526 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HCAT has reached a high of $5.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.78%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HCAT has traded an average of 659.69K shares per day and 544280 over the past ten days. A total of 70.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.38M. Insiders hold about 11.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HCAT as of 1767139200 were 5050847 with a Short Ratio of 7.66, compared to 1764288000 on 6028208. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5050847 and a Short% of Float of 8.129999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT) is currently drawing attention from 8.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $0.62 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $74.08M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $75.04M to a low estimate of $73.5M. The current estimate, Health Catalyst Inc’s year-ago sales were $79.61MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.39M. There is a high estimate of $76.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $71.96M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $311.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $310M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $310.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $306.58MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $301.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $306.08M and the low estimate is $298.1M.