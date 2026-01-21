Financial Metrics Unveiled: JD.com Inc ADR (JD)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JD) closed at $28.38 in the last session, down -1.80% from day before closing price of $28.9. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.2 million shares were traded. JD stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.34.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.85 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

On November 10, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $28. Arete Upgraded its Sell to Buy on September 26, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $41.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 02 ’26 when Zhang Pang bought 3,000 shares for $29.09 per share.

Xu Ran bought 14,000 shares of JD for $407,260 on Jan 02 ’26. On Jan 02 ’26, another insider, Su Shan, who serves as the Affiliate of the company, bought 4,700 shares for $29.09 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JD now has a Market Capitalization of 41872023552 and an Enterprise Value of 68703436800. As of this moment, JD.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.053 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.543.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JD is 0.42, which has changed by -0.26124746 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JD has reached a high of $46.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.30%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JD traded on average about 10.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10340550 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.36B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.36B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.45% stake in the company. Shares short for JD as of 1767139200 were 32805385 with a Short Ratio of 3.16, compared to 1764288000 on 31761446. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 32805385 and a Short% of Float of 2.33.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of JD.com Inc ADR (JD) is currently in progress, with 16.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.52, with high estimates of $6.5 and low estimates of $1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $19.8 and $16.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $18.08. EPS for the following year is $22.08, with 30.0 analysts recommending between $31.37 and $11.87.

Revenue Estimates

According to 24 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $353.3B. It ranges from a high estimate of $370.19B to a low estimate of $342.47B. The current estimate, JD.com Inc ADR’s year-ago sales were $346.99BFor the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $308.16B. There is a high estimate of $322.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $294.36B.

A total of 42 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.34T, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.29T, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.31T. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.16TBased on 43 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.38T in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46T and the low estimate is $1.24T.