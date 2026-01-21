Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV)’s Financial Health

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) closed the day trading at $0.29 down -0.90% from the previous closing price of $0.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14.61 million shares were traded. PSTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3055 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2825.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PSTV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.27 and its Current Ratio is at 1.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On March 17, 2025, D. Boral Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9. On January 25, 2021, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.Ladenburg Thalmann initiated its Buy rating on January 25, 2021, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 ’25 when Sims Andrew John Hugh MacIntyr bought 20,000 shares for $0.51 per share. The transaction valued at 10,200 led to the insider holds 68,138 shares of the business.

Lenk Robert P bought 110,000 shares of PSTV for $53,779 on Aug 22 ’25. The Director now owns 139,327 shares after completing the transaction at $0.49 per share. On May 15 ’25, another insider, Petersen Greg, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 36,666 shares for $0.55 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSTV now has a Market Capitalization of 50871476 and an Enterprise Value of 29014766. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.518 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.239.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PSTV is 0.88, which has changed by -0.76229507 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PSTV has reached a high of $2.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -48.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -46.24%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PSTV traded about 7.73M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PSTV traded about 17657450 shares per day. A total of 178.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 177.49M. Insiders hold about 0.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.76% stake in the company. Shares short for PSTV as of 1767139200 were 7332320 with a Short Ratio of 0.95, compared to 1764288000 on 7395589. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7332320 and a Short% of Float of 5.3400002.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV) is currently being evaluated by a team of 2.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $1.4M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.53M to a low estimate of $663k. The current estimate, Plus Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.41MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.35M. There is a high estimate of $2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.82MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.27M and the low estimate is $4M.