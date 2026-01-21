Analytical Overview: Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, Robinhood Markets Inc’s stock clocked out at $105.78, down -2.72% from its previous closing price of $108.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23.35 million shares were traded. HOOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $108.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $104.47.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HOOD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.22 and its Current Ratio is at 1.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Argus on January 09, 2026, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $145. On December 29, 2025, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $145 to $135. On December 17, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $155.Truist initiated its Buy rating on December 17, 2025, with a $155 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when THE TENEV 2017 IRREVOCABLE TRU bought 327,500 shares for $119.67 per share.

SURFBOARD MANAGEMENT LLC bought 40,500 shares of HOOD for $4,846,635 on Jan 15 ’26. On Jan 05 ’26, another insider, Tenev Vladimir, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 375,000 shares for $121.63 each. As a result, the insider received 45,609,760 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOOD now has a Market Capitalization of 95116197888 and an Enterprise Value of 91886198784. As of this moment, Robinhood’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.857.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HOOD is 2.44, which has changed by 1.1678629 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HOOD has reached a high of $153.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.33%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HOOD traded 25.62M shares on average per day over the past three months and 22215640 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 784.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 759.11M. Insiders hold about 15.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.26% stake in the company. Shares short for HOOD as of 1767139200 were 36511898 with a Short Ratio of 1.43, compared to 1764288000 on 41594190. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 36511898 and a Short% of Float of 4.71.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) reflects the combined expertise of 13.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.12 and $1.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.03. EPS for the following year is $2.44, with 19.0 analysts recommending between $2.94 and $1.1.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $1.35B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.39B to a low estimate of $1.29B. The current estimate, Robinhood Markets Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.01BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.35B. There is a high estimate of $1.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.28B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOOD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.95BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.17B and the low estimate is $3.82B.