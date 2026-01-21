Stock Market Recap: Reddit Inc (RDDT) Concludes at 225.36, a -2.45 Surge/Decline

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $231.01 in the prior trading day, Reddit Inc (NYSE: RDDT) closed at $225.36, down -2.45%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.64 million shares were traded. RDDT stock price reached its highest trading level at $228.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $217.39.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RDDT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 83.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.13 and its Current Ratio is at 12.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on January 13, 2026, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $320. On January 08, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $240. On December 09, 2025, China Renaissance started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $300.China Renaissance initiated its Buy rating on December 09, 2025, with a $300 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when Huffman Steve Ladd sold 18,000 shares for $232.78 per share. The transaction valued at 4,190,055 led to the insider holds 448,576 shares of the business.

MORMA TRUST bought 26,132 shares of RDDT for $6,036,753 on Jan 20 ’26. On Jan 13 ’26, another insider, Vollero Andrew, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,674 shares for $261.21 each. As a result, the insider received 959,703 and left with 251,644 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RDDT now has a Market Capitalization of 42704764928 and an Enterprise Value of 40503975936. As of this moment, Reddit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 124.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 57.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.266 whereas that against EBITDA is 145.183.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RDDT is 2.19, which has changed by 0.2572657 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RDDT has reached a high of $282.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $79.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.29%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4731380 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 136.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.28M. Insiders hold about 29.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.09% stake in the company. Shares short for RDDT as of 1767139200 were 19036299 with a Short Ratio of 3.94, compared to 1764288000 on 18884434. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19036299 and a Short% of Float of 16.440001000000002.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 20.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.65 and $2.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.32. EPS for the following year is $3.84, with 25.0 analysts recommending between $4.65 and $2.81.

Revenue Estimates

24 analysts predict $665.8M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $694.18M to a low estimate of $640M. The current estimate, Reddit Inc’s year-ago sales were $427.71MFor the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $575.82M. There is a high estimate of $624.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $539M.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RDDT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3BBased on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.24B and the low estimate is $2.83B.

