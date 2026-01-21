Upward Trajectory: C3is Inc (CISS) Posts a Gaine%, Closing at $0.13

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The closing price of C3is Inc (NASDAQ: CISS) was $0.13 for the day, up 1.80% from the previous closing price of $0.13. In other words, the price has increased by $1.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.8 million shares were traded. CISS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1392 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.12.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CISS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CISS now has a Market Capitalization of 575273 and an Enterprise Value of -6429929. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.191 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.007.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CISS is 1.95, which has changed by -0.982947 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CISS has reached a high of $8.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -86.36%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -94.96%.

Shares Statistics:

CISS traded an average of 1.26M shares per day over the past three months and 2953230 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.87M. Insiders hold about 12.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CISS as of 1767139200 were 179803 with a Short Ratio of 0.14, compared to 1764288000 on 72842. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 179803 and a Short% of Float of 4.16.

