Market Update: Par Technology Corp (PAR) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $34.08

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, Par Technology Corp (NYSE: PAR) closed at $34.08 down -7.92% from its previous closing price of $37.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.75 million shares were traded. PAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.04.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Par Technology Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.51 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

On August 12, 2024, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $45 to $60. Stephens Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on June 13, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $46 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 ’25 when Voss Capital, LP bought 146,789 shares for $36.51 per share. The transaction valued at 5,359,266 led to the insider holds 3,564,652 shares of the business.

Voss Capital, LP bought 25,000 shares of PAR for $864,008 on Jan 06 ’26. The 10% Owner now owns 3,613,898 shares after completing the transaction at $34.56 per share. On Dec 31 ’25, another insider, Voss Capital, LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 15,348 shares for $36.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 561,700 and bolstered with 3,580,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAR now has a Market Capitalization of 1383342464 and an Enterprise Value of 1692683392. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.843 whereas that against EBITDA is -33.454.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PAR is 1.35, which has changed by -0.48604363 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PAR has reached a high of $75.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.10%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PAR has traded an average of 647.01K shares per day and 604750 over the past ten days. A total of 40.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.02M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 118.37% stake in the company. Shares short for PAR as of 1767139200 were 7647733 with a Short Ratio of 11.82, compared to 1764288000 on 7390831. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7647733 and a Short% of Float of 19.229999.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.6, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.83 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $116.39M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $121.29M to a low estimate of $112.6M. The current estimate, Par Technology Corp’s year-ago sales were $105MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $119.82M. There is a high estimate of $122.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $116.1M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $456.73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $448.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $451.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $349.98MBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $505.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $514.95M and the low estimate is $487M.