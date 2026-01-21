Gaining Ground: Coupang Inc (CPNG) Closes Lower at 20.48, Down -3.08

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) closed at $20.48 in the last session, down -3.08% from day before closing price of $21.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15.95 million shares were traded. CPNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.45.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CPNG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.82 and its Current Ratio is at 1.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

On January 12, 2026, Nomura Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $22. On September 18, 2025, Arete started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Arete initiated its Buy rating on September 18, 2025, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 02 ’26 when Lee Jonathan D. sold 2,679 shares for $23.62 per share. The transaction valued at 63,278 led to the insider holds 122,096 shares of the business.

Jonathan Lee bought 2,679 shares of CPNG for $63,278 on Jan 02 ’26. On Nov 17 ’25, another insider, Pranam Kolari, who serves as the Former Officer of the company, bought 27,388 shares for $28.20 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPNG now has a Market Capitalization of 37409742848 and an Enterprise Value of 35129741312. As of this moment, Coupang’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 96.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 40.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.044 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.119.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CPNG is 1.20, which has changed by -0.050337076 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CPNG has reached a high of $34.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -26.40%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CPNG traded on average about 13.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 21142080 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.67B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.34B. Insiders hold about 26.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.08% stake in the company. Shares short for CPNG as of 1767139200 were 29530359 with a Short Ratio of 2.13, compared to 1764288000 on 22677161. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 29530359 and a Short% of Float of 2.71.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.43, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.81 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $9.26B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.51B to a low estimate of $8.98B. The current estimate, Coupang Inc’s year-ago sales were $7.96BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.42B. There is a high estimate of $9.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.06B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.27BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $42.09B and the low estimate is $38.46B.