Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SXTC) closed the day trading at $0.1 up 0.95% from the previous closing price of $0.09. In other words, the price has increased by $0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.6 million shares were traded. SXTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0969 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0903.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SXTC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.06 and its Current Ratio is at 4.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SXTC now has a Market Capitalization of 12277862 and an Enterprise Value of -8976678. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -5.837 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.077.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SXTC is 1.65, which has changed by -0.76885647 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SXTC has reached a high of $7.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -92.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -93.99%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SXTC traded about 7.09M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SXTC traded about 43781810 shares per day. A total of 128.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.80M. Insiders hold about 35.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.24% stake in the company. Shares short for SXTC as of 1767139200 were 173618 with a Short Ratio of 0.02, compared to 1764288000 on 175896. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 173618 and a Short% of Float of 0.15.