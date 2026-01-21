Market Watch: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)’s Noteworthy Drop%, Closing at $1.55

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, SelectQuote Inc’s stock clocked out at $1.55, down -3.73% from its previous closing price of $1.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.97 million shares were traded. SLQT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.52.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SLQT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.54 and its Current Ratio is at 1.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on May 21, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.75. On September 30, 2024, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.50. On February 29, 2024, Noble Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.Noble Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on February 29, 2024, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 ’25 when Devine Denise L bought 4,000 shares for $3.62 per share. The transaction valued at 14,460 led to the insider holds 318,583 shares of the business.

Anderson Sarah Taylor sold 50,000 shares of SLQT for $272,000 on Feb 20 ’25. The now owns 1,166 shares after completing the transaction at $5.44 per share. On Feb 20 ’25, another insider, SARAH ANDERSON, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $5.82 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLQT now has a Market Capitalization of 272756192 and an Enterprise Value of 928650176. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.594 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.885.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SLQT is 1.22, which has changed by -0.640625 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SLQT has reached a high of $6.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.51%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SLQT traded 1.09M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1467650 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 175.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.06M. Insiders hold about 22.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.69% stake in the company. Shares short for SLQT as of 1767139200 were 2177638 with a Short Ratio of 2.00, compared to 1764288000 on 2927680. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2177638 and a Short% of Float of 1.59.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 1 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $530.73M. It ranges from a high estimate of $563.1M to a low estimate of $511.74M. The current estimate, SelectQuote Inc’s year-ago sales were $481.07MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $465.45M. There is a high estimate of $482M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $448.36M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLQT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.53BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.85B and the low estimate is $1.79B.