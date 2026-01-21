Closing Strong: Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) Ends at $32.58, Down -2.80 from Last Close

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $33.52 in the prior trading day, Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS) closed at $32.58, down -2.80%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.59 million shares were traded. VRNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.14.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VRNS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.81 and its Current Ratio is at 1.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

On December 30, 2025, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $40. On August 26, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $80.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on August 26, 2025, with a $80 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 28 ’25 when Melamed Guy sold 3,892 shares for $59.52 per share. The transaction valued at 231,652 led to the insider holds 413,605 shares of the business.

Melamed Guy sold 1,500 shares of VRNS for $89,385 on Aug 29 ’25. The CFO and COO now owns 412,105 shares after completing the transaction at $59.59 per share. On Aug 22 ’25, another insider, Melamed Guy, who serves as the CFO and COO of the company, sold 10,400 shares for $59.53 each. As a result, the insider received 619,112 and left with 417,497 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRNS now has a Market Capitalization of 3841094656 and an Enterprise Value of 3653839360. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.003 whereas that against EBITDA is -31.159.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VRNS is 0.58, which has changed by -0.252953 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VRNS has reached a high of $63.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -30.56%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2076690 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 117.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.59M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.74% stake in the company. Shares short for VRNS as of 1767139200 were 6194363 with a Short Ratio of 2.40, compared to 1764288000 on 5905556. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6194363 and a Short% of Float of 5.94.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) involves the perspectives of 20.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 21.0 analysts recommending between $0.56 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $168.66M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $171.68M to a low estimate of $164.99M. The current estimate, Varonis Systems Inc’s year-ago sales were $158.51MFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $164.03M. There is a high estimate of $172.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $155.8M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $621.85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $615.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $618.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $550.95MBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $717.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $750.7M and the low estimate is $692.27M.