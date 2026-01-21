Market Recap: Pineapple Financial Inc (PAPL)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $0.97

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The closing price of Pineapple Financial Inc (AMEX: PAPL) was $0.97 for the day, down -8.49% from the previous closing price of $1.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.32 million shares were traded. PAPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0802 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9276.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PAPL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.77 and its Current Ratio is at 0.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAPL now has a Market Capitalization of 1305563 and an Enterprise Value of 517270. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.173 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.199.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PAPL is 2.54, which has changed by -0.8996212 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PAPL has reached a high of $14.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -60.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -72.17%.

Shares Statistics:

PAPL traded an average of 563.79K shares per day over the past three months and 2446290 shares per day over the past ten days. Shares short for PAPL as of 1767139200 were 132902 with a Short Ratio of 0.24, compared to 1764288000 on 54503. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 132902 and a Short% of Float of 10.94.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.04 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.99MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7M and the low estimate is $7M.