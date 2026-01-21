Daily Progress: Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) Drop -3.81%, Closing at $15.92

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR) closed at $15.92 down -3.81% from its previous closing price of $16.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.81 million shares were traded. OSCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.82.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Oscar Health Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

On January 05, 2026, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $18. On December 11, 2025, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $17.Stephens initiated its Equal-Weight rating on December 11, 2025, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 08 ’26 when Schlosser Mario sold 23,038 shares for $17.65 per share. The transaction valued at 406,621 led to the insider holds 350,180 shares of the business.

Schlosser Mario sold 76,962 shares of OSCR for $1,309,124 on Jan 06 ’26. The President of Technology & CTO now owns 350,180 shares after completing the transaction at $17.01 per share. On Jan 06 ’26, another insider, MARIO SCHLOSSER, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $16.57 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OSCR now has a Market Capitalization of 4584278528 and an Enterprise Value of 1917266432. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.17 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.646.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OSCR is 1.90, which has changed by 0.01783514 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OSCR has reached a high of $23.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.27%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OSCR has traded an average of 12.08M shares per day and 9820170 over the past ten days. A total of 225.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 210.80M. Insiders hold about 20.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.71% stake in the company. Shares short for OSCR as of 1767139200 were 25105529 with a Short Ratio of 2.08, compared to 1764288000 on 31317201. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25105529 and a Short% of Float of 10.92.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) is currently in the spotlight, with 8.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $1.19 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.19 and -$1.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.44 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.12B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.21B to a low estimate of $3.04B. The current estimate, Oscar Health Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.39BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.26B. There is a high estimate of $3.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.85B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.18BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.98B and the low estimate is $11.38B.