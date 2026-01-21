Market Highlights: Lyft Inc (LYFT) Ends on a Low Note at 18.2

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) closed at $18.2 in the last session, down -0.71% from day before closing price of $18.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10.35 million shares were traded. LYFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.795.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LYFT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.72 and its Current Ratio is at 0.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.11.

On December 03, 2025, Arete Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $20. On October 15, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on October 15, 2025, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 10 ’25 when Risher John David bought 5,030 shares for $19.80 per share. The transaction valued at 99,617 led to the insider holds 11,802,296 shares of the business.

Hope Stephen W. sold 4,800 shares of LYFT for $107,030 on Dec 04 ’25. The CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER now owns 311,909 shares after completing the transaction at $22.30 per share. On Dec 04 ’25, another insider, Aggarwal Prashant, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 96,900 shares for $22.30 each. As a result, the insider received 2,160,541 and left with 874,369 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LYFT now has a Market Capitalization of 7397235712 and an Enterprise Value of 6597341184. As of this moment, Lyft’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 19.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.052 whereas that against EBITDA is 49.827.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LYFT is 1.94, which has changed by 0.3658718 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LYFT has reached a high of $25.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.75%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LYFT traded on average about 14.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11458850 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 401.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 380.75M. Insiders hold about 4.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.76% stake in the company. Shares short for LYFT as of 1767139200 were 65399235 with a Short Ratio of 4.53, compared to 1764288000 on 61824946. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 65399235 and a Short% of Float of 16.530001.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 32.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Lyft Inc (LYFT) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.62, with 37.0 analysts recommending between $0.96 and $0.33.

Revenue Estimates

According to 35 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.76B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.85B to a low estimate of $1.62B. The current estimate, Lyft Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.55BFor the next quarter, 35 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.66B. There is a high estimate of $1.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.57B.

A total of 41 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LYFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.79BBased on 41 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.87B and the low estimate is $6.26B.