Ratio Revelations: Akanda Corp (AKAN)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Akanda Corp (NASDAQ: AKAN) closed the day trading at $1.8 up 41.73% from the previous closing price of $1.27. In other words, the price has increased by $41.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 33.4 million shares were traded. AKAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.24.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AKAN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.25 and its Current Ratio is at 1.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when HRT FINANCIAL LP bought 29,036 shares for $1.40 per share. The transaction valued at 40,650 led to the insider holds 15,684 shares of the business.

HRT FINANCIAL LP sold 7,868 shares of AKAN for $10,150 on Jan 16 ’26. The 10% Owner now owns 7,816 shares after completing the transaction at $1.29 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AKAN now has a Market Capitalization of 262184 and an Enterprise Value of -1870311. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.235 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.509.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AKAN is 1.69, which has changed by -0.9488805 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AKAN has reached a high of $46.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -54.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -87.54%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AKAN traded about 759.58K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AKAN traded about 795126 shares per day. A total of 2.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.01M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AKAN as of 1767139200 were 30274 with a Short Ratio of 0.04, compared to 1764288000 on 24558. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 30274 and a Short% of Float of 20.78.