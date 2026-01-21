Financial Analysis: SentinelOne Inc (S)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, SentinelOne Inc’s stock clocked out at $13.57, down -2.37% from its previous closing price of $13.9. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.86 million shares were traded. S stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.55.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of S’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 101.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.42 and its Current Ratio is at 1.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 ’26 when Larson Barbara A sold 11,173 shares for $14.82 per share. The transaction valued at 165,584 led to the insider holds 539,372 shares of the business.

Pinczuk Ana G. sold 11,900 shares of S for $176,358 on Jan 06 ’26. The President Product & Technology now owns 560,589 shares after completing the transaction at $14.82 per share. On Jan 06 ’26, another insider, Weingarten Tomer, who serves as the President, CEO of the company, sold 51,595 shares for $15.12 each. As a result, the insider received 780,122 and left with 1,145,608 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, S now has a Market Capitalization of 4612022272 and an Enterprise Value of 3972519168. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.157 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.506.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for S is 0.77, which has changed by -0.4013781 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, S has reached a high of $25.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.76%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that S traded 7.52M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7265860 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 333.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 315.20M. Insiders hold about 7.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.45% stake in the company. Shares short for S as of 1767139200 were 19328318 with a Short Ratio of 2.57, compared to 1764288000 on 17983350. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19328318 and a Short% of Float of 6.280000500000001.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 12.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of SentinelOne Inc (S) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.14 and -$1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.7, with 13.0 analysts recommending between -$0.52 and -$0.86.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 31 analysts expect revenue to total $271.18M. It ranges from a high estimate of $273.66M to a low estimate of $270.4M. The current estimate, SentinelOne Inc’s year-ago sales were $225.52MFor the next quarter, 31 analysts are estimating revenue of $277.43M. There is a high estimate of $283.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $272.71M.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for S’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $821.46MBased on 35 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.23B and the low estimate is $1.18B.