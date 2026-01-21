Metric Deep Dive: Understanding ATRenew Inc ADR (RERE) Through its Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $5.78 in the prior trading day, ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE: RERE) closed at $5.86, up 1.38%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.01 million shares were traded. RERE stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.895 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.6.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RERE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.77 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on July 15, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20. On July 14, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.80.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RERE now has a Market Capitalization of 1301200128 and an Enterprise Value of -1001296512. As of this moment, ATRenew’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.051 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.805.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RERE is 0.18, which has changed by 1.164794 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RERE has reached a high of $6.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.17%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1828210 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. Shares short for RERE as of 1767139200 were 2819679 with a Short Ratio of 1.82, compared to 1764288000 on 2923703. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2819679 and a Short% of Float of 2.32.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of ATRenew Inc ADR (RERE) is currently attracting attention from 1.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.82 and $1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.65. EPS for the following year is $2.75, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $3.03 and $2.51.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $6.12B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.12B to a low estimate of $6.12B. The current estimate, ATRenew Inc ADR’s year-ago sales were $4.85B

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RERE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.33BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.29B and the low estimate is $25.96B.