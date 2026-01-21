Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Skycorp Solar Group Ltd (PN)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The closing price of Skycorp Solar Group Ltd (NASDAQ: PN) was $0.54 for the day, down -27.63% from the previous closing price of $0.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$27.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.3 million shares were traded. PN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7193 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4522.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 69.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.29 and its Current Ratio is at 1.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PN now has a Market Capitalization of 14628601 and an Enterprise Value of 12508348. As of this moment, Skycorp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5418.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.243 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.945.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PN has reached a high of $4.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -28.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -67.72%.

Shares Statistics:

PN traded an average of 613.86K shares per day over the past three months and 3199210 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.35M. Insiders hold about 61.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.71% stake in the company. Shares short for PN as of 1767139200 were 23011 with a Short Ratio of 0.04, compared to 1764288000 on 793. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23011 and a Short% of Float of 0.2.