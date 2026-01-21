Ratio Examination: Yalla Group Limited ADR (YALA)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, Yalla Group Limited ADR (NYSE: YALA) closed at $6.58 down -1.64% from its previous closing price of $6.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.48 million shares were traded. YALA stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.6473 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.4553.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Yalla Group Limited ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.87 and its Current Ratio is at 8.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 14 ’25 when Saifi Ismail bought 100,000 shares for $8.36 per share.

Yang Hu bought 680,000 shares of YALA for $5,059,200 on May 22 ’25. On May 22 ’25, another insider, Saifi Ismail, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 150,000 shares for $7.44 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YALA now has a Market Capitalization of 1045355776 and an Enterprise Value of 271245440. As of this moment, Yalla’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.777 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.143.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for YALA is 0.41, which has changed by 0.7066326 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, YALA has reached a high of $9.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.53%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.90%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, YALA has traded an average of 356.80K shares per day and 364920 over the past ten days. A total of 133.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.47M. Shares short for YALA as of 1767139200 were 1730946 with a Short Ratio of 4.85, compared to 1764288000 on 1629502. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1730946 and a Short% of Float of 2.8199999.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.88 and $0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.88. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.93 and $0.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $85.19M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $85.4M to a low estimate of $84.98M. The current estimate, Yalla Group Limited ADR’s year-ago sales were $90.83M

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YALA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $344.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $343.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $343.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $339.68MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $375.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $403.8M and the low estimate is $357.87M.