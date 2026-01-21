Insider’s View: Deciphering American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) closed at $14.79 in the last session, down -3.77% from day before closing price of $15.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 38.0 million shares were traded. AAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.2 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.66.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AAL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.42 and its Current Ratio is at 0.54.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 ’25 when Seymour David sold 25,595 shares for $16.01 per share. The transaction valued at 409,699 led to the insider holds 932,196 shares of the business.

Seymour David sold 62,507 shares of AAL for $938,286 on Dec 09 ’25. The EVP Chief Operating Officer now owns 979,776 shares after completing the transaction at $15.01 per share. On Jan 27 ’25, another insider, Owens Angela, who serves as the SVP Corporate Controller of the company, sold 51,906 shares for $17.15 each. As a result, the insider received 890,312 and left with 112,412 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AAL now has a Market Capitalization of 9762678784 and an Enterprise Value of 38426476544. As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.708 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.33.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AAL is 1.26, which has changed by -0.17631298 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AAL has reached a high of $19.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.20%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AAL traded on average about 56.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 67803980 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 660.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 650.00M. Insiders hold about 1.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.55% stake in the company. Shares short for AAL as of 1767139200 were 39932810 with a Short Ratio of 0.71, compared to 1764288000 on 62558573. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 39932810 and a Short% of Float of 6.0900003.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) is currently being evaluated by 19.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.56. EPS for the following year is $1.96, with 24.0 analysts recommending between $2.35 and $1.38.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $14.03B. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.21B to a low estimate of $13.9B. The current estimate, American Airlines Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $13.66BFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.38B. There is a high estimate of $13.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.85B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $54.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.21BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $59.79B and the low estimate is $56.6B.