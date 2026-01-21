Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing X3 Holdings Co Ltd (XTKG)’s Performance

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

X3 Holdings Co Ltd (NASDAQ: XTKG) closed the day trading at $0.13 down -3.63% from the previous closing price of $0.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.38 million shares were traded. XTKG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1326 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1115.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XTKG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.95 and its Current Ratio is at 0.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XTKG now has a Market Capitalization of 2149420 and an Enterprise Value of 6104119. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.636 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.437.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XTKG is 1.69, which has changed by -0.9776699 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XTKG has reached a high of $16.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -98.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -98.53%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XTKG traded about 2.48M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XTKG traded about 7181220 shares per day. A total of 16.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.01M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.14% stake in the company. Shares short for XTKG as of 1767139200 were 542457 with a Short Ratio of 0.22, compared to 1764288000 on 65732. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 542457 and a Short% of Float of 3.39.