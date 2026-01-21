Financial Metrics Check: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Zebra Technologies Corp’s stock clocked out at $238.71, down -4.98% from its previous closing price of $251.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.71 million shares were traded. ZBRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $249.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $238.0.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZBRA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.19 and its Current Ratio is at 1.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on October 08, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $375. On July 10, 2025, BNP Paribas Exane Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $408. On January 14, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $430.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on January 14, 2025, with a $430 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 ’25 when Dhanasekaran Satish bought 1,000 shares for $233.12 per share. The transaction valued at 233,118 led to the insider holds 3,356 shares of the business.

Connly Linda sold 1,107 shares of ZBRA for $356,454 on Aug 12 ’25. The Director now owns 3,257 shares after completing the transaction at $322.00 per share. On Aug 07 ’25, another insider, Connly Linda, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,107 shares for $329.72 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZBRA now has a Market Capitalization of 12137246720 and an Enterprise Value of 13400105984. As of this moment, Zebra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.758.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZBRA is 1.69, which has changed by -0.4026916 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZBRA has reached a high of $427.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $205.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.06%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZBRA traded 693.81K shares on average per day over the past three months and 693380 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.25M. Insiders hold about 0.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.42% stake in the company. Shares short for ZBRA as of 1767139200 were 1296215 with a Short Ratio of 1.87, compared to 1764288000 on 1110901. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1296215 and a Short% of Float of 2.93.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 17.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.12, with high estimates of $4.46 and low estimates of $3.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.97 and $15.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.85. EPS for the following year is $17.67, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $18.35 and $17.0.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $1.47B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.48B to a low estimate of $1.46B. The current estimate, Zebra Technologies Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.33BFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.44B. There is a high estimate of $1.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.42B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZBRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.98BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.06B and the low estimate is $5.81B.