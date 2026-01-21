Balance Sheet Breakdown: Nerdy Inc (NRDY)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $1.01 in the prior trading day, Nerdy Inc (NYSE: NRDY) closed at $0.98, down -2.98%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.07 million shares were traded. NRDY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.974.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NRDY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.43 and its Current Ratio is at 1.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 16 ’26 when Paszterko John Andrew sold 18,457 shares for $1.01 per share. The transaction valued at 18,642 led to the insider holds 581,543 shares of the business.

Swenson Christopher C. sold 35,000 shares of NRDY for $46,550 on Dec 22 ’25. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 1,455,383 shares after completing the transaction at $1.33 per share. On Dec 22 ’25, another insider, Christopher Swenson, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, bought 35,000 shares for $1.31 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NRDY now has a Market Capitalization of 183568640 and an Enterprise Value of 102881560. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.578 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.65.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NRDY is 1.81, which has changed by -0.37267083 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NRDY has reached a high of $2.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -27.97%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 732900 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 122.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.07M. Insiders hold about 69.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.03% stake in the company. Shares short for NRDY as of 1767139200 were 6666100 with a Short Ratio of 6.15, compared to 1764288000 on 7578031. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6666100 and a Short% of Float of 9.060001.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Nerdy Inc (NRDY) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 1.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $45.75M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.1M to a low estimate of $45M. The current estimate, Nerdy Inc’s year-ago sales were $47.99MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $47.09M. There is a high estimate of $47.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $46.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NRDY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $175.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $175.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $175.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $190.23MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $184.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $189.3M and the low estimate is $180.3M.