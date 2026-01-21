Analytical Lens: Exploring Interactive Strength Inc (TRNR)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The closing price of Interactive Strength Inc (NASDAQ: TRNR) was $0.74 for the day, down -21.26% from the previous closing price of $0.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$21.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.57 million shares were traded. TRNR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7466 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.64.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TRNR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.36 and its Current Ratio is at 0.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.96.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRNR now has a Market Capitalization of 2257651 and an Enterprise Value of 47739952. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.884 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.491.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TRNR is 0.27, which has changed by -0.9622088 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TRNR has reached a high of $39.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -57.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -84.25%.

Shares Statistics:

TRNR traded an average of 870.06K shares per day over the past three months and 4728450 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 0.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.78M. Insiders hold about 0.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.49% stake in the company. Shares short for TRNR as of 1767139200 were 75931 with a Short Ratio of 0.09, compared to 1764288000 on 180033. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 75931 and a Short% of Float of 2.73.