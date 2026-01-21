Stock Surge: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) Closes at $2.6, Marking a -2.99 Increase/Decrease

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) closed at $2.6 down -2.99% from its previous closing price of $2.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.88 million shares were traded. GDRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.655 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.58.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of GoodRx Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.11 and its Current Ratio is at 3.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on December 09, 2025, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3. On December 04, 2024, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $5.Mizuho initiated its Neutral rating on December 04, 2024, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 15 ’25 when Spectrum Equity VII, L.P. sold 23,771 shares for $4.00 per share. The transaction valued at 95,103 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Spectrum VII Co-Investment Fun bought 8,569 shares of GDRX for $34,447 on Oct 15 ’25. On Oct 15 ’25, another insider, Spectrum VII Investment Manage, who serves as the Affiliate of the company, bought 15,202 shares for $4.02 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GDRX now has a Market Capitalization of 903369920 and an Enterprise Value of 1154131840. As of this moment, GoodRx’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.441 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.696.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GDRX is 1.50, which has changed by -0.43099785 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GDRX has reached a high of $5.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -33.77%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GDRX has traded an average of 2.38M shares per day and 2063750 over the past ten days. A total of 98.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.41M. Insiders hold about 74.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.13% stake in the company. Shares short for GDRX as of 1767139200 were 8631577 with a Short Ratio of 3.63, compared to 1764288000 on 6704315. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8631577 and a Short% of Float of 9.16.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 12.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.43, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $192.82M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $194.7M to a low estimate of $191M. The current estimate, GoodRx Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $198.58MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $195.12M. There is a high estimate of $201.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $183.37M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $796.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $793.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $794.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $792.32MBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $816.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $846.6M and the low estimate is $789.43M.