Market Momentum Report: Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL)’s Negative Close at 4.05

The price of Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASTL) closed at $4.05 in the last session, down -7.95% from day before closing price of $4.4. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.87 million shares were traded. ASTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.04.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ASTL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.76 and its Current Ratio is at 2.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASTL now has a Market Capitalization of 424981920 and an Enterprise Value of 1165581952. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.526 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.733.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASTL is 1.56, which has changed by -0.4823529 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASTL has reached a high of $8.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.44%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ASTL traded on average about 1.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 843910 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 104.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.22M. Insiders hold about 8.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.41% stake in the company. Shares short for ASTL as of 1767139200 were 3957739 with a Short Ratio of 2.72, compared to 1764288000 on 5346909. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3957739 and a Short% of Float of 5.07.