Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

NewGenIvf Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NIVF) closed the day trading at $0.44 down -21.34% from the previous closing price of $0.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$21.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.55 million shares were traded. NIVF stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4748 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.39.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NIVF, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.17 and its Current Ratio is at 2.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NIVF now has a Market Capitalization of 1299257 and an Enterprise Value of 1135905. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.248 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.166.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NIVF is -0.04, which has changed by -0.9917343 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NIVF has reached a high of $1762.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -64.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -98.29%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NIVF traded about 933.62K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NIVF traded about 1911220 shares per day. A total of 1.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.31M. Insiders hold about 0.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NIVF as of 1767139200 were 13899 with a Short Ratio of 0.01, compared to 1764288000 on 10848. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13899 and a Short% of Float of 1.06.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$10.95 and -$10.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$10.95. EPS for the following year is $7.95, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $7.95 and $7.95.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $65.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $65.2M and the low estimate is $65.2M.