Market Watch Highlights: SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 10.45

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, SoundHound AI Inc’s stock clocked out at $10.45, down -5.86% from its previous closing price of $11.1. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 25.36 million shares were traded. SOUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.9 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.4.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SOUN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.15 and its Current Ratio is at 5.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 ’26 when STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY sold 29,676 shares for $12.00 per share. The transaction valued at 356,112 led to the insider holds 544,179 shares of the business.

SROKA DIANA sold 1,343 shares of SOUN for $14,605 on Dec 23 ’25. The Director now owns 151,263 shares after completing the transaction at $10.88 per share. On Dec 22 ’25, another insider, EMAMI MAJID, who serves as the CSO & SVP, Engineering of the company, sold 42,600 shares for $11.28 each. As a result, the insider received 480,396 and left with 565,586 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOUN now has a Market Capitalization of 4390001664 and an Enterprise Value of 4125886720. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 29.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 27.802 whereas that against EBITDA is -27.284.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SOUN is 2.88, which has changed by -0.3223443 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SOUN has reached a high of $22.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.40%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SOUN traded 28.64M shares on average per day over the past three months and 29060790 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 386.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 379.18M. Insiders hold about 9.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.73% stake in the company. Shares short for SOUN as of 1767139200 were 110800414 with a Short Ratio of 3.87, compared to 1764288000 on 114813759. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 110800414 and a Short% of Float of 28.76.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) is currently being evaluated by a team of 6.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $53.88M. It ranges from a high estimate of $58.6M to a low estimate of $51.47M. The current estimate, SoundHound AI Inc’s year-ago sales were $34.54MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.92M. There is a high estimate of $50.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.8M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $172.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $164.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $167.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $84.69MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $230.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $240.9M and the low estimate is $204.8M.