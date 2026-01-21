Nebius Group N.V (NBIS)’s Day in Review: Closing at 99.29, Down by -8.68

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $108.73 in the prior trading day, Nebius Group N.V (NASDAQ: NBIS) closed at $99.29, down -8.68%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16.63 million shares were traded. NBIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $104.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $98.34.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NBIS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.59 and its Current Ratio is at 6.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on January 15, 2026, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $126. On November 19, 2025, Citizens JMP started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $175.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 ’25 when Radinsky Kira bought 500 shares for $87.59 per share.

Nave Ophir bought 2,300 shares of NBIS for $201,457 on Dec 29 ’25. On Dec 29 ’25, another insider, Bunina Elena, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,300 shares for $87.59 each.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NBIS now has a Market Capitalization of 25001938944 and an Enterprise Value of 24776138752. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 72.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 68.197 whereas that against EBITDA is -87.703.

The Beta on a monthly basis for NBIS is 5.99, which has changed by 1.7512653 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NBIS has reached a high of $141.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.24%.

The stock has traded on average 16.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12737300 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 218.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.11M. Insiders hold about 18.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.53% stake in the company. Shares short for NBIS as of 1767139200 were 37785362 with a Short Ratio of 2.25, compared to 1764288000 on 29232281. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 37785362 and a Short% of Float of 17.330000000000002.

The current rating of Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) reflects the combined expertise of 3 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.86. EPS for the following year is -$2.77, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$0.91 and -$4.63.

7 analysts predict $246.05M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $281.23M to a low estimate of $220.5M. The current estimate, Nebius Group N.V’s year-ago sales were $37.9MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $469.44M. There is a high estimate of $768.95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $287.8M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NBIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $591M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $525M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $555.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $117.5MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.38B and the low estimate is $1.51B.